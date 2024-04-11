A real-life “Rosie the Riveter” from Pennsylvania was honored this week for all of her hard work during World War II.

Mae Krier, 99, was one of several women awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

The Congressional Gold Medal is considered the highest expression of appreciation for those with distinguished achievements or contributions to the country.

Some of the more well-known past recipients of the medal include George Washington, Thomas Edison and Rosa Parks.

In December 2020, the “Rosie the Riveter Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2019” was signed into law, which prompted the ceremony for the women who filled different defense jobs during WWII.

For Krier, she was only 17-years-old when she went to work as part of the war effort.

While men were on the front lines, the local “Rosie the Riveter” worked on several warplanes that would be used during the war.

Now 80 years later, the Levittown native joined a list of those honored with the Congressional Gold Medal award, along with several other women for their work during WWII.

Though only around 25 “Rosies” attended the ceremony, the medal was awarded symbolically to all WWII “Rosie the Riveters,” both living and deceased.

As a member of the American Rosie the Riveter Association, Krier accepted the award in Washington D.C. on behalf of all of the ”Rosies”.

For Krier, her work was more than just working on the warplanes, it was a statement to show other women what they are capable of.

In a speech when accepting the award Krier said, “We're proud, we're so proud of the women and young girls who are following in our lead. I think one of the greatest things we left behind is what we've done for women.”

Krier said she wants women to always remember these four words: “We can do it.”