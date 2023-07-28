Mural mavens, spend ‘A Colorful Week in the Streets' of Eureka

What to Know Eureka Street Art Festival

Free; July 31 through Aug. 5, 2023

Artists will create a number of murals over the course of six festive days; a block party is the finale to the creative fun

EXPLORING EUREKA, and its surrounding environs, means you may be looking up more than once. Consider the stately, multi-story Victorian structures that dot the handsome town — the famous Carson Mansion, a building that has been depicted in countless Halloween illustrations, boasts that tall tower — and then think of all of those lovely redwoods, the trees that are synonymous with the region. But looking up, and all around, in Eureka often means gazing upon a colorful artwork, the sort of splashy piece that has been placed, in eye-catching fashion, on the side of a building. For the Humboldt County town is famous for its marvelous murals, the free-to-see alfresco masterpieces that give the panache-filled town additional oomph. And to honor its mural-marvelous spirit, the town throws a mural-tastic bash each year, all to give fans the awesome opportunity to watch artists fashioning public pieces available to all.

JULY 31 to AUG. 5... are the 2023 dates, and everything is complimentary, so no ticket is required. This map can point you to all of the places you'll want to go to savor public art — Carpet Depot and Herrick Overpass are two of the locations to keep in mind — and the artists who are creating fresh wonders at each spot. A number of invigorating art talks are also on the schedule. And the multi-day event's final exclamation point? A block party, one that will take place at the close of the week when all of the pieces have been completed. A beer garden will play a role — this is an area known for its superlative suds, after all — and live music will be in the celebratory spotlight.