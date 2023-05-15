Man, Volunteer Cop Hospitalized After Being Stung During Bee Swarm

A man and a volunteer police officer were hospitalized after being stung multiple times by a swarm of bees in Encino.

Firefighters responded to the 17100 block of West Adlon Road at 3:47 p.m. Monday after a report that a man had been stung, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. His condition was not immediately known.

A volunteer Los Angeles Police Department officer was also hospitalized after suffering “dozens” of bee stings, the LAPD said. He was in stable condition.

“We thank him for volunteering to protect and serve. All of our LAPD volunteers are invaluable,” the LAPD said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Professional bee remover Izak Kharrazi told NBC4 that two friends were watching the news when they saw the bees swarming on TV. They told him what was going on, and he made his way to the neighborhood.

Kharrazi said he arrived to find “hundreds” of swarming bees. Their hive appeared to be inside a nearby home’s wall, he said.

“I do have a license to kill or save them, whichever it is. And this one, because of the situation and the emergency, I had to spray them and kill them,” Kharrazi said.