Man Accused of Running Over Wife at Md. Bank Said They Had Money Issues: Court Docs

A man accused of striking and killing his wife with his SUV outside a bank in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Friday told police he and his wife of 40 years were having financial problems with a wine and beer store they owned and he believed she was spending their cash without explanation, according to court documents.

Alka Himanshu Tanna, 59, walked out of the Capital One bank in the 13300 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Colesville and was about to cross the parking lot when her husband, 59-year-old Himanshu Maganlal Tanna, mowed her down, slammed into a pillar, then hit her again, police said.



Alka Tanna was pronounced dead at the scene, and police took Himanshu Tanna into custody. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Himanshu Tanna told detectives he and his wife were having money troubles with the store they own, according to court documents. Montgomery County liquor license records show the couple owns Wheaton Park Beer and Wine Corporation in Glenmont.

Himanshu said as the lease renewal for the business neared, he and Alka were in disagreement over whether to keep the store. She wanted to renew and he wanted to get out of the lease, court documents say he told police.

He also told detectives he noticed money missing from the $200,000 in cash he kept in their home and believed Alka was spending it without giving any explanation for what she purchased, court documents said.

Harriet McCombs was inside the bank when she heard a loud bang.

“One of the bank employees called 911 and tried to describe what was happening,” she said.