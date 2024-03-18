LAUSD

LAUSD expands saving account program to help students save for college

Opportunity L.A., one of the largest children’s saving account programs in Los Angeles, is made available to first-grade students at participating elementary schools.

By Lauren Coronado and Elizabeth Chavolla

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is expanding its savings accounts program to help students save money for college.

The program, Opportunity L.A. (OLA), is made available to first-grade students at participating elementary schools.

“It's a real, substantial investment in young people, for their future, for the stability of their families’ financial futures as well,” said Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez.

Rodriguez announced during a news conference that more than 100,000 LAUSD students have been provided free college savings accounts since the program started two years ago.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The program starts with an initial $50 deposit.

The city and county of Los Angeles, LAUSD and Citibank have been partnering together since the program started and have secured additional funds to keep the program going.

First-grade students at the participating schools will automatically receive a welcome kit in the mail during the spring semester.

U.S. & World

Immigration 1 hour ago

Supreme Court extends block on Texas law that would allow police to arrest migrants

Israel-Hamas War 1 hour ago

Netanyahu agrees to send Israeli officials to Washington to discuss prospective Rafah operation

Once the account is set up, families will be able to make deposits in person at a local Citibank or online.

In addition, Councilwoman Rodriguez says she secured a $1.5 million grant from the State of California dedicated to outreach efforts.

Parents are encouraged to go to OpportunityLA.com to identify resources and instructions on how to start their accounts.

This article tagged under:

LAUSD
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us