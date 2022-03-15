‘I Can't Breathe': Family of Man Who Died During Rough Arrest Files Lawsuit Against CHP Officers

Family members of a man who died during a rough arrest in Altadena have filed a civil lawsuit against the CHP and the officers involved.

Video previously labeled confidential by the CHP but released by a judge, shows the graphic incident involving Edward Bronstein, 38.

The incident in March 2020 happened after Bronstein was pulled over by the CHP for allegedly driving under the influence.

In the video Bronstein is heard first refusing to comply with a blood draw, then he agrees.

"I'll do it willingly, I told you," he can be heard saying in a portion of the 14-minute video. "I'll do it willingly! I'll do it willingly!"

Bronstein can be heard screaming that he will comply willingly with officers. Then he says he can't breathe.

"I can't breathe, I can't breathe, I can't!"



"He says, 'I can't breathe' 12 times," said family attorney Michael Carillo. "Not one officer took the action to pull the others off of him, pull him to his side, do something to give him air."

Minutes later, the video is silent.

"He's lifeless, he's dead," Carillo said. "He's cold, he's blue and instead of trying to save his life, they slap him in the face, thinking that's going to wake a dead man up."

Bronstein's family wants answers.

"His screams, his face, them slapping him around, it will live in my head forever and there's nothing more than justice and these officers paying for what they did," said Bronstein's daughter, Brianna Palomino. "I wish my dad was here, every day, and there's nothing that will take that away."

The CHP declined to comment citing pending litigation.

It's unclear whether there was any investigation or finding of misconduct for any of the officers involved.

The coroner found Bronstein "died of acute methamphetamine intoxication during restraint by law enforcement."