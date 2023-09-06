Huntington Beach city council approves banning mask and vaccine mandates

The Huntington Beach City Council narrowly voted Wednesday to ban universal mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the city.

The declaration passed with a 4-3 vote. The meeting adjourned at 2:48 a.m.

Those who've tested positive for COVID-19 would still be required to wear masks in certain settings.

Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark introduced the motion at Tuesday night's meeting.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

In the declaration, Van Der Mark said mask mandates imposed at City Hall and other parts of the city in 2020 and 2021 "unnecessarily limited the freedoms of the citizens of Huntington Beach -- even those who were not around anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 or at risk of any exposure.”

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise again recently in Orange County and neighboring Los Angeles County, according to data from those county's health departments.

The number of hospital patients statewide who test positive for COVID-19 is also on the upswing after several weeks of decline, with 1,668 COVID-positive patients reported by the state health department in the latest data.