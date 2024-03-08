2 National Guard soldiers and Border Patrol agent killed in helicopter crash along US-Mexico border

A helicopter carrying three National Guard members and a Border Patrol agent crashed along the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Friday, killing three of the people on board, a county official said.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera, the county’s top local official, said a fourth person on board was in critical condition. The crash happened near the small town of La Grulla, which is in Starr County. Those on board included one woman and three men, Vera said.

Border Patrol spokespersons did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

"Sending my deepest condolences to the families of the National Guard soldier & Border Patrol agent who passed away & those who were injured in a helicopter crash near La Grulla, TX. I’ll be monitoring for more details as investigators work to determine how this tragedy occurred," Sen. John Cornyn posted to X earlier Firday.

Cornyn did not say how many were injured.

La Grulla is in Texas' Rio Grande Valley. The Starr County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook on Friday that it was assisting with a "downed helicopter incident" on the east side of the county.

In January, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter patrolling the state's border with Mexico lost power and crashed, officials said at the time. The co-pilot suffered a minor hand injury and the helicopter was significantly damaged.

That helicopter was flying as part of Operation Lone Star, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's nearly $10 billion border mission that has tested the federal government's authority over immigration.

