David Hogg Launching Pillow Company to ‘Put MyPillow Out of Business'

Parkland school shooting survivor and gun control advocate David Hogg plans to launch his own pillow company with the goal of competing against embattled bedding company MyPillow, NBC News reports.

The idea was posed to Hogg, 20, in a tweet from entrepreneur William LeGate on Thursday that questioned whether the duo should start a pillow company to “put MyPillow out of business."

Though it might have initially seemed like a joke, Hogg later said that he and LeGate were serious about the business venture. He tweeted a list of goals for the future company, which included manufacturing in the U.S., supporting progressive causes and hiring vets and formerly incarcerated Americans.

The CEO and founder of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and has repeatedly promoted false claims of fraud about the 2020 presidential election.

