Becky G honored with key to the city in Inglewood

Singer and actress Becky G was honored in her hometown of Inglewood on Tuesday by receiving a ceremonial key to the city in recognition of her work as an artist.

Calling it the most important recognition of her career, the artist, whose full name is Rebecca Marie Gomez, opened up about her upbringing in Inglewood as she accepted the honor at City Hall.

“I reflect on my life growing up here in Inglewood and I would not be who I am today if it weren’t for the streets that raised me,” she said.

The multi-Grammy nominee blazed a trail as being the first Latina to receive the honor.

“The city of Inglewood has given four keys,” said Inglewood Councilman Eloy Morales Jr. “This is the first key to a Latino artist and we are very proud.”

“It’s cool to have the key to Inglewood now because Inglewood has always had the key to my heart, for sure,” Becky G said.

While at the event, the city recognized the singer with another honor that came as a surprise.

“I’m proud to announce we will have the first Becky G mural at Oak Street Elementary,” Inglewood school board member Ernesto Castillo said.

It is unclear when the mural will begin or what the design will look like upon its completion.