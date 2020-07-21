Apple Targets Zero Carbon Emissions Across Entire Business by 2030

Tech giant Apple on Tuesday announced its plan to reduce the company's carbon footprint to net zero across its entire business by 2030, according to a company blog post.

The Cupertino, California-based iPhone maker said the commitment includes its manufacturing plants and suppliers to the extent that every Apple device sold will have a net zero climate impact.

"Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation, and durable economic growth," CEO Tim Cook said in the blog post. "With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change."

Apple released its 2020 Environmental Progress Report, detailing its plans to reduce emissions by 75% by 2030 while developing further carbon removal solutions for the remaining 25% of its total carbon footprint.

That roadmap includes: low-carbon product design, including using recycled content in all iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple Watches; expanded energy efficiency; renewable energy; process and material innovations, including the use of low-carbon aluminum in the production of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, just announced Tuesday; and carbon removal, including investing in forest and natural ecosystem restoration.

Apple said it decreased its carbon footprint by 4.3 million metric tons in 2019 via design and recycled content innovations in its products. And over the past 11 years, the company said it reduced the average energy needed for product use by 73%.

The company’s complete plan and how it measures its carbon footprint can be found in its 2020 Environmental Progress Report.