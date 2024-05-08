An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a missing 1-year-old boy.
Authorities said Weston Landrum was abducted by his 46-year-old father in West Covina. The abduction stemmed for a domestic violence case, authorities said.
Weston was last near North Grand Avenue and Fairway Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Weston is 3 feet tall, weighs 20 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a gray shirt with a picture of a bunny on it.
Authorities are searching for Wesley Williams, the suspect in the child's abduction. Williams is white, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 190 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. Williams was last seen wearing a Hawaiian shirt, blue jeans, gray and blue shoes and has a wing tattoo in the front of his neck.
He is said to be driving a 2014 white Toyota Tacoma truck with a California license plate 75001B3.
U.S. & World
Anyone with information was asked to call 911.