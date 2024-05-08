An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a missing 1-year-old boy.

Authorities said Weston Landrum was abducted by his 46-year-old father in West Covina. The abduction stemmed for a domestic violence case, authorities said.

Weston was last near North Grand Avenue and Fairway Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

AMBER ALERT - Los Angeles County

Last seen: North Grand Avenue and North Fairway Lane, West Covina@WestCovinaPD



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/I4og7nga3N — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) May 8, 2024

Weston is 3 feet tall, weighs 20 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a gray shirt with a picture of a bunny on it.

Authorities are searching for Wesley Williams, the suspect in the child's abduction. Williams is white, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 190 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. Williams was last seen wearing a Hawaiian shirt, blue jeans, gray and blue shoes and has a wing tattoo in the front of his neck.

He is said to be driving a 2014 white Toyota Tacoma truck with a California license plate 75001B3.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.