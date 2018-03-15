Several Dead After Miami Pedestrian Bridge Collapses: Police

A new pedestrian bridge scheduled to open near the campus of Florida International University collapsed Thursday, with Florida Highway Patrol officials confirming multiple fatalities.

Chopper 6 is over the scene, where at least two people could be seen taken to ambulances while others were being treated by rescue crews, while at least two cars could be seen pinned by massive slabs of concrete. NBC 6's Andrea Cruz, who was near the school, reports that the bridge has completely collapsed.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has treated a total of five patients so far, with one being transported as a trauma alert to Kendall Regional Hospital.

476985723

47698599

The 174 foot long bridge, scheduled to open to the public in early 2019, crossed Southwest 8th Street near 109th Avenue and was built with the purpose of allowing students living across the busy roadway to cross safely.

The school released a statement shortly after the tragic collapse.

Florida Governor Rick Scott tweeted that he has spoken with Miami-Dade Police Chief Juan Perez and will be in constant communication throughout the day.

The bridge was part of a $19.4 million project grant, partially paid for from the Department of Transportation, and had been hailed in recent weeks for finishing ahead of schedule.

The 30 foot wide bridge - with the main span weighing around 950 tons - was set to allow for those on bikes to share the bridge with those on foot. It was planned to illuminate at night and feature a canopy to protect those crossing from the elements.

The new FIU bridge just collapsed A post shared by Rick Jo (@ricky_ricon_riquisimo) on Mar 15, 2018 at 11:05am PDT

The MCM Civil Department and FIGG Bridge Engineers partnered to design and build the bridge. According to FIU’s website, FIGG designed Boston's Leonard P. Zakim Bridge and Florida's Sunshine Skyway Bridge.



The school is currently on spring break and classes are not in session. Drivers are advised to avoid the area on Southwest 8th Street between SW 107th Avenue and the Turnpike - while traffic is being rerouted to Flagler Street and Coral Way.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates