Feds Open Investigation Into Former Ohio State Wrestling Doctor Accused of Abuse - NBC 7 San Diego
Feds Open Investigation Into Former Ohio State Wrestling Doctor Accused of Abuse

Published 2 hours ago

    Ohio State University via AP
    This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss.

    The U.S. Department of Education is investigating Ohio State University's response to complaints about a doctor molesting wrestlers and other athletes decades ago, NBC News reported.

    For the last four months, the university has been investigating complaints from wrestlers who said that Dr. Richard Strauss, who killed himself in 2005, molested them.

    The investigation will touch on "allegations that employees knew or should have know about the sexual misconduct and allowed the abuse to continue," according to a university news release Thursday.

    The abuse allegations have reached Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, an assistant wrestling coach from 1986 to 1994 whom several former wrestlers say must have known. Jordan denies having any knowledge of the allegations.

