$425M Jackpot-Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in NY

In this October 23, 2018, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets sit inside a convenience store in Lower Manhattan in New York City.

One $425 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing in New York, according to the New York Lottery.

The ticket was sold on Long Island. The New Year's Day drawing was the eighth largest jackpot in the history of the game. The cash option for the jackpot is $254.6 million.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 34, 44, 57, 62, and 70. Mega Ball was 14.

The last time somebody hit the jackpot was in October's drawing for $1.537 billion. The winner of that jackpot still has not come forward. The ticket was sold in South Carolina.

The next drawing will be held Friday, Jan. 4 with a starting value of $40 million.