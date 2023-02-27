WOMEN'S FAIR SAN DIEGO to be held at Chula Vista Center on March 12

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are proud to partner and celebrate women with entertainment, prizes, fashion shows, music and more at the WOMEN'S FAIR SAN DIEGO this March 12 at Chula Vista Center.

Stop by the NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 booth for fun promo items & to say hello to our team! Exhibitors will be on site with fun products and services, beauty makeovers, health tips for women and much more.

Special Guests: Renae Cuellas and Yadira Toraya - XOLOS women's team players! They will share their story of inspiration, surprises and will be accompanied by the XOLO MAYOR and the XOLOGIRLS.

Carlos Yorvick - from the popular Juan Gabriel series will debut his new album!

Guaranteed fun for the whole family. Free admission.

WOMEN'S FAIR SAN DIEGO

MARCH 12 (11AM-5PM)

555 BROADWAY, CHULA VISTA, CA 91910

For more information, click here!