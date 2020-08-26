San Diego Blood Bank

With School Online, Blood Bank Asks For Donations to Make Up Lost Blood Drives

SDBB currently operates a half-dozen local donor centers and 10 bloodmobiles

By City News Service

Amazon-vs-walmart
Getty Images, File

With schools and colleges moving online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Diego Blood Bank put out a call to the public Tuesday asking for more blood donations as campus blood drives are canceled or put on hiatus.

According to the blood bank, it is working with schools on creative avenues to support blood donation, such as community drives. However, high school and college blood drives would normally start this week -- meaning the loss of hundreds of pints of blood.

"Approximately 20% of the blood SDBB normally collects comes from high schools and colleges," said San Diego Blood Bank CEO David Wellis. "It's critically important that we make up for those pints we would have collected at schools, so we need people to make appointments for the next couple of months."

Local

stolen Aug 12

STOLEN: A Year-long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking & Exploitation

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Cases Rate Steady But No Word From State on Reopenings

To be eligible to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in general good health. Appointments are required and available at www.sandiegobloodbank.org or by calling 619-400-8251.

The San Diego Blood Bank is an independent nonprofit which serves hospitals in San Diego, Orange, Imperial and Los Angeles counties with blood transfusion products and reference laboratory services. SDBB currently operates a half-dozen local donor centers and 10 bloodmobiles.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego Blood Bankblood drivedavid wellisdonating bloodsdbb
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us