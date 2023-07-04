What's Open, Closed for Fourth of July in San Diego

On the Fourth of July, the United States observes a federal holiday in honor of the Declaration of Independence.

All administrative offices in both the city and the county will be closed on Monday.

Here’s a look at what else will be closed and open around the region for this holiday.

Open:

Parks & Recreation:

Chollas Lake, city reservoirs and golf courses within the city of San Diego will be open though hours may vary.

Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center

Tecolote Canyon Natural Park

The following skate parks will be open: Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park Carmel Valley Skate Park Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park Rancho Peñasquitos Skate Park Robb Field Skate Park Park de La Cruz Skate Park Linda Vista Skate Park



County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks remain open year-round. The following locations at the parks are the exception:

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gymnasium

4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)

Community Teen Centers

Valley Center Recreation Center

Closed:

Parks & Recreation:

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed: Balboa Park Activity Center Morley Field Municipal Gym

All City recreation centers and City pools

Tecolote Nature Center

All libraries will be closed

City Offices:

All Administrative Offices will be closed.

The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department will be closed.

The Family Justice Center will be closed. Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.

Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices will be closed.

County public health clinics

Trash Collection

There will be a one-day delay for curbside trash, recyclables, and yard waste for residents in the City of San Diego. Please check with your waste hauler.

The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be closed on Monday, July 4. Container sales will be closed.

Parking