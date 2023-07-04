fourth of july

What's Open, Closed for Fourth of July in San Diego

Here’s a look at what else will be closed and open around the region for this holiday

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

On the Fourth of July, the United States observes a federal holiday in honor of the Declaration of Independence.

All administrative offices in both the city and the county will be closed on Monday.

Open:

Parks & Recreation:

  • Chollas Lake, city reservoirs and golf courses within the city of San Diego will be open though hours may vary.
  • Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center
  •  Tecolote Canyon Natural Park 
  • The following skate parks will be open:
    • Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park
    • Carmel Valley Skate Park
    • Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park
    • Rancho Peñasquitos Skate Park
    • Robb Field Skate Park
    • Park de La Cruz Skate Park
    • Linda Vista Skate Park

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks remain open year-round. The following locations at the parks are the exception:

  • Fallbrook Community Center
  • Lakeside Community Center
  • Spring Valley Community Center
  • Spring Valley Gymnasium
  • 4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)
  • Community Teen Centers
  • Valley Center Recreation Center

Closed:

Parks & Recreation:

  • All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed:
    • Balboa Park Activity Center
    • Morley Field
    • Municipal Gym
  • All City recreation centers and City pools
  • Tecolote Nature Center
  • All libraries will be closed

City Offices:

  • All Administrative Offices will be closed.
  • The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department will be closed.
  • The Family Justice Center will be closed. Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.
  • Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices will be closed.
  • County public health clinics

Trash Collection

  • There will be a one-day delay for curbside trash, recyclables, and yard waste for residents in the City of San Diego. Please check with your waste hauler.
  • The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be closed on Monday, July 4. Container sales will be closed. 

Parking

  • Parking meters will not be enforced along with time restrictions on the streets and yellow zones.
  • Red, white and blue zones will be enforced at all times.

