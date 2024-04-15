Suspected trash fire near Old Town turns out to be burning body

Firefighters responding to reports of a trash fire near San Diego's Old Town neighborhood made a grisly discovery on Monday morning, according to San Diego police

Emergency dispatchers were first contacted around 11:15 by a witness calling in to report a refuse/garbage fire near where the Pacific Coast Highway and Interstate 8 cross paths.

When firefighters arrived on the bike trail below I-8, though, they found a deceased, burned body, according to SDPD.

A witness saw two men trying to put out the flames, then leaving the area prior to the arrival of firefighters, police said.

The identity of the dead person and details on how the blaze might have started were not immediately available.

Police shut down a stretch of the street in the area to allow for investigation.

No other details are yet availble. NBC 7 will update this story when more information is released.