Small sinkhole closes ramp from SR-54 to I-805 in National City

A small sinkhole shut down the transition ramp from westbound state Route 54 to northbound Interstate 805 in National City early Monday.

The sinkhole was discovered around 4 a.m. Video from the scene showed Caltrans workers putting traffic cones around a dip in the roadway about 4 feet wide. Only a portion of the dip had caved in on itself.

The transition ramp was expected to be closed for an extended period of time as crews repaired the road.

No other information was immediately available.