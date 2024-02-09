SDG&E

SDG&E power outages affecting thousands across San Diego

The outages in University City, North Park and Normal Heights were reported since Thursday night

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Power Pole
Bob Hansen

More than a thousand SDG&E customers woke up without power Friday morning as crews were working to repair equipment and restore power.

As of 6:30 a.m., the power outages are reported in the following areas:

  • Encinitas/ Cardiff-By-The-Sea/ Olivenhain
    • Customers Out: 3493
    • Estimated Restoration: Feb 09 at 09:00 AM
  • University Heights/ North Park/ Normal Heights
    • Customers Out: 374
    • Estimated Restoration: Feb 09 at 12:00 PM
  • University Heights/ North Park/ Normal Heights
    • Customers Out: 2903
    • Estimated Restoration: Feb 09 at 12:00 PM

The outages in University City, North Park and Normal Heights were reported since Thursday night, according to the SDG&E website.

Map of outages on the SDG&E website as of 6:30 a.m.

This article tagged under:

SDG&E
