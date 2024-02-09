SDG&E power outages affecting thousands across San Diego

More than a thousand SDG&E customers woke up without power Friday morning as crews were working to repair equipment and restore power.
As of 6:30 a.m., the power outages are reported in the following areas:
- Encinitas/ Cardiff-By-The-Sea/ Olivenhain
- Customers Out: 3493
- Estimated Restoration: Feb 09 at 09:00 AM
- University Heights/ North Park/ Normal Heights
- Customers Out: 374
- Estimated Restoration: Feb 09 at 12:00 PM
- University Heights/ North Park/ Normal Heights
- Customers Out: 2903
- Estimated Restoration: Feb 09 at 12:00 PM
The outages in University City, North Park and Normal Heights were reported since Thursday night, according to the SDG&E website.
