SDG&E power outages affecting thousands across San Diego

More than a thousand SDG&E customers woke up without power Friday morning as crews were working to repair equipment and restore power.

As of 6:30 a.m., the power outages are reported in the following areas:

Encinitas/ Cardiff-By-The-Sea/ Olivenhain Customers Out: 3493 Estimated Restoration: Feb 09 at 09:00 AM

University Heights/ North Park/ Normal Heights Customers Out: 374 Estimated Restoration: Feb 09 at 12:00 PM

University Heights/ North Park/ Normal Heights Customers Out: 2903 Estimated Restoration: Feb 09 at 12:00 PM



The outages in University City, North Park and Normal Heights were reported since Thursday night, according to the SDG&E website.

