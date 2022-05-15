San Diego Humane Society

SD Humane Society Extends Promotion to Waive Adoption Fees

The Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego

By City News Service

The San Diego Humane Society is extending its promotion to waive adoption fees for small animals and adult dogs seven months and older through Thursday, officials said Saturday.

The promotion is being extended because of the large influx of adult dogs, according to the organization's Nina Thompson.

The SD Humane Society currently has 83 guinea pigs, 52 rabbits, 34 hamsters, four chinchillas, eight mice and one rat looking for new families, Thompson said.

"Spring has sprung and we are seeing a lot of animals come into our care, especially small pets," said the society's chief operating officer, Jessica Des Lauriers. "We have nearly 200 small pets looking for new homes and we hope this promotion sponsored by Petco Love will be a wonderful incentive for families looking to open up their hearts and homes."

All rabbits available for adoption at the SD Humane Society have been vaccinated against Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2.

Serving San Diego County since 1880, the SD Humane Society offers programs that strengthen the human-animal bond, prevent cruelty and neglect, provide medical care, educate the community and serve as a safety net for pet families.

