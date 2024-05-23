San Diego Olympian is Track & Field's ‘multitasker,' training for 2024 Paris Olympics

Most track & Field athletes just have to worry about one event, but that's not the case for San Diego's Annie Kunz, who needs to prepare for seven if she hopes to make Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kunz, 31 of North Park, is a heptathlete, which means she competes in seven different events over the course of two days: 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200 meters, long jump, javelin and 800 meters.

The Denver native moved to Southern California back in 2017 and has spent the last two Olympic cycles training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.

Kunz finished in 6th place at the 2022 Tokyo Olympics.

"Leaving Tokyo I thought, 'Being that close to the podium, I didn't feel finished.' So I decided to go for another run," said Kunz.

Here are 5 things to know about Annie Kunz