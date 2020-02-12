San Diego Flu Deaths Reach 57: HHSA

Seven more flu-related deaths have been reported this season, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday, in the first update since federal officials confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in the region.

The season’s total number of flu deaths reached 57, officials confirmed. The ages of the seven new flu deaths ranged from 60 to 89, and the patients all had underlying medical conditions.

The number of lab-confirmed influenza cases has continued to drop in the county, officials said. In the past week, there were 1,548 cases, compared to 1,689 cases in the week before that.

“While influenza cases have continued to decline, flu activity is still widespread in the region,” said county public health officer Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H. “People should continue getting vaccinated and taking other preventive measures to avoid getting sick.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year -- especially pregnant women, those with chronic medical conditions, and people aged 65 years and older.

In addition to getting vaccinated, the CDC recommends people should also do the following to avoid getting sick:

Wash hands thoroughly and often

Use hand sanitizers

Stay away from sick people

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Clean commonly touched surfaces

If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others

