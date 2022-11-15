San Diego Chooses 3 Finalists for New Electric Street Sweeper Name

The City of San Diego has whittled down three from 300 names for the city's new 100% electric mini street sweeper. The contest is intended to raise public awareness about the importance of street sweeping for a good quality of life in San Diego's neighborhoods.

Now, they're asking San Diegans to choose their favorite among these three names:

Sweep-E

The Blue Broomba

T.E.S.S. (The Electric Street Sweeper)

Until Nov. 23, you can vote by clicking here. Casting your vote also allows you to become eligible for raffle prizes, including SeaWorld tickets.

After San Diegans have made their voices heard, the City's Stormwater Department will emblazon the mini street sweeper with its new name as part of its Think Blue San Diego public outreach and education initiative.

“We want to thank all the San Diegans and people from around the world who suggested creative names for our little sweeper,” said Bethany Bezak, the Interim Director of the Stormwater Department. “We chose these three finalists because we felt they can give our mini sweeper some personality and attitude as she keeps our neighborhoods clean from trash and pollution.”

Street sweeping not only keeps trash and debris off San Diego's roads and walkways, but also protects water quality, according to the City of San Diego. Altogether, it contributes to the city's grand goal of better mobility, sustainability and climate action goals.

When it rains, the water collects pollutants such as trash from streets, dumping them into local bodies of water. Street sweeping can remove both large and microscopic pollutants such as brake dust from cars and trash -- before they enter San Diego's precious ocean waters. Such particles are extremely harmful to fish and other wildlife.

Out of the city's 20 electric street sweepers, the electric mini sweeper is the only one that emits zero emissions. It's also very quiet compared to a regular street sweeper, allowing workers to clean without disturbing residents, especially in the early mornings and late nights.

San Diegans sent in over 300 name suggestions via social media and email.

Visit the City’s interactive street sweeping map to find out more information about routes and schedules for street sweeping.