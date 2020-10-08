Post-Season Padres Gear Pops Up Around San Diego County

Gear! Get your post-season gear here!

For the first time in 22 years, the San Diego Padres won their first post-season series and the team is capitalizing on the moment, with merch -- lots and lots of merch.

Fans can find an assortment of exclusive playoff and vintage gear in brown and yellow -- including Machado-Tatis 2020 shirts, vintage jerseys, Slam Diego merch and more -- at pop-up shops that are springing up on select days at various locations around San Diego County.

The team also has a flagship pop-up shop open daily at the Westfield UTC's Palm Plaza.

Click here for upcoming pop-up shop locations and keep checking back as more locations may be added.