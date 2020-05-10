Obituary

Paul Jablonski, Metropolitan Transit System CEO, Dies at 67

By Sophia McCullough

MTS CEO Paul Jablonski
San Diego Metropolitan Transit System

Official MTS photograph released on May 10, 2020, of Paul Jablonski.

Paul Jablonski, CEO of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, died suddenly on Sunday, the transit system announced. He was 67.

Jablonski's career spanned over 40 years in transit-related positions including 16 years at the MTS, the transit system said.

“We are shocked and saddened about the passing of Paul,” MTS Board Chair Nathan Fletcher said in a statement. “He was a good man who not only ran a great agency but was a respected national transit industry leader. The entire MTS family is grieving right now, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Paul’s family."

He is survived by his wife, four children and grandchildren.

No further information about his death was released.

Deputy CEO Sharon Cooney will serve as the interim CEO, Fletcher added.

