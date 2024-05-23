San Diego Padres beat Reds in extra innings, take series in Cincinnati

In Major League Baseball an 8-game hitting streak is not uncommon. Going eight straight games with MULTIPLE hits, however, is not something that happens very often.

That's how good Luis Arraez is. The Padres leadoff hitter put together another stellar day to lead a 6-4, 10-inning win over the Reds in Cincinnati on Thursday to complete a 5-2 road trip that got the Friars back over the .500 mark for the season. Arraez went 4-for-5 with a double, a run scored, and an RBI for his 2nd straight 4-hit game. Since coming to San Diego in a trade with the Marlins the 2-time batting champ is hitting an absurd .419 in 17 games.

His most important hit might be the one that never left the infield. Leading off the 10th inning, with the game tied 4-4, Arraez pulled a gorgeous drag bunt down the 1st base line for a single. The goal was to move Luis Campusano up to 3rd base. It did a lot more than that.

Fernando Tatis Jr. followed with a line shot double down the right field line to bring home Campy and put the Friars up 5-4. After Jurickson Profar was intentionally walked Jake Cronenworth lofted a sacrifice fly to bring in Arraez with a 6th run, one that would not have been possible had the on-base savant not found a way to avoid making an out.

That 2-run cushion was plenty for Robert Suarez, who stayed perfect in his save chances with another scoreless inning to lower his season earned run average to 0.40, making him the only player in baseball with a sub-1.00 ERA who has yet to blow a save opportunity.

Setting up Suarez was a guy the Padres have stumbled onto that might be the permanent 8th inning specialist. Jeremiah Estrada covered 2.0 innings and was incredible, allowing just one hit while striking out five. Also putting themselves in the "Had a Positive Day" category were Manny Machado, who doubled in two runs in the 1st inning and fresh Friar David Peralta, who had three knocks.

San Diego gets to come home and start a series at Petco Park on Friday night against the New York Yankees. Yu Darvish takes his 25.0 scoreless innings streak to the mound against lefty Carlos Rodon.

