OnFriar Podcast: who's irrelevant now? San Diego Padres send a message in series win over Dodgers

Will Smith is a very good catcher. Apparently he is not a very good trash talker.

Smith called Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar "irrelevant" on Saturday then watched Profar launch a 3-run double on Sunday to win a game and a series at Dodger Stadium (in a bit of irony, the Los Angeles catcher isn't even the most relevant Will Smith in the city where he plays). There's a lot to unpack from the Padres taking two of three from their long-time tormentors.

That's just what the OnFriar Podcast did. NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp talk through the rare Padres series win over the Dodgers. What was good, what was bad, what was silly, and what kind of emotional response should we all have to this?

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.