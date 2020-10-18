El Cajon

One Dies in Crash in La Mesa

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

Tow Truck on freeway
One person has died in a traffic collision Sunday in La Mesa, along northbound State Route 125 at Interstate 8, authorities said.

It occurred at 12:40 a.m. and was reported as being between a tow truck and another vehicle, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

The scene was cleared by authorities just before 3:40 a.m., the CHP dispatcher said.

A La Mesa Police Department dispatcher said they assisted with some traffic control during the incident response.

No other information was available.

