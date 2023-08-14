Keep them strapped in

Whether you keep them in a harness or a cage, it’s important to secure your pet whenever they are in the car to prevent them from scurrying to unwanted places. For the safety of both you and your pet, you can employ number of methods to keep your pet stable in the car, including a special travel bag, basket, or crate that fits in the car. For especially nervous cats or dogs, using a weighted anxiety vest such as a Thundershirt will help calm your pet for a smooth journey.