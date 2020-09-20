MTS To Expand Some Trolley And Bus Schedules

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit Service will expand its evening and weekday service starting Sunday, which will bring some levels of trolley and bus service to near pre-COVID-19 levels.

Trolleys on the Blue Line will double on weekday evenings, with trolleys every 15 minutes between 7 and 11 p.m. Service after 11 p.m. will still remain every 30 minutes.

Other major changes include:

Orange Line service will increase from 30 to 15 minutes on Saturday mornings, starting at 6:30 a.m.;

Green Line service will increase from 30 to 15 minutes for Sunday mornings, starting at 6:30 a.m.;

Route 201/202 frequency will increase to every 10 minutes and late-night service will be resumed in University City; and

The Otay Mesa Transit Center will close temporarily for the construction of a new pedestrian bridge. Bus stops for routes 225, 905, 909 and 950 will be relocated to Via de la Amistad and Roll Drive.

MTS ridership continues to increase from the lows in March and April as businesses reopen. Ridership is at about 115,000-weekday trips compared to 280,000-weekday trips prior to COVID-19. The service increases will provide additional physical distancing for riders. MTS continues to operate about 95 bus routes and three trolley lines.