Motorcyclist Dies After Plowing Into Fire Hydrant in Scripps Ranch

A motorcyclist was killed in Scripps Ranch Wednesday after plowing into a fire hydrant, which threw him off his motorcycle, officials confirmed.

The deadly crash happened at around 4:20 p.m. at 13400 Stonebridge Parkway, in the Rancho Encantada neighborhood. The area is north of Sycamore Canyon Park.

San Diego Police Department Sgt. Kevin Gibson said a 30-year-old man – whose name has not yet been released by police – was riding his 2019 Indian Scout motorcycle eastbound on the road. As he was maneuvering the curve in the road, the motorcyclist jumped the south curb and slammed into a fire hydrant, Gibson said.

The impact was so strong, it sheared the hydrant off at its base, investigators said. The man was thrown from his motorcycle.

He died at the scene.

The investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing. Gibson said a witness told police the motorcyclist was traveling at speeds between 80 and 100 mph just before the crash.