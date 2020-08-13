SDPD

Motorcyclist Dies After Plowing Into Fire Hydrant in Scripps Ranch

A witness told San Diego police the motorcyclist was traveling between 80 and 100 mph before the deadly crash

By Monica Garske

generic police car lights SDPD
NBC 7

A motorcyclist was killed in Scripps Ranch Wednesday after plowing into a fire hydrant, which threw him off his motorcycle, officials confirmed.

The deadly crash happened at around 4:20 p.m. at 13400 Stonebridge Parkway, in the Rancho Encantada neighborhood. The area is north of Sycamore Canyon Park.

San Diego Police Department Sgt. Kevin Gibson said a 30-year-old man – whose name has not yet been released by police – was riding his 2019 Indian Scout motorcycle eastbound on the road. As he was maneuvering the curve in the road, the motorcyclist jumped the south curb and slammed into a fire hydrant, Gibson said.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Case Rate Below 100, 236 New COVID-19 Cases

Padres 8 hours ago

Davies Sharp, Bats Silent in Shutout Loss to L.A.

The impact was so strong, it sheared the hydrant off at its base, investigators said. The man was thrown from his motorcycle.

He died at the scene.

The investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing. Gibson said a witness told police the motorcyclist was traveling at speeds between 80 and 100 mph just before the crash.

This article tagged under:

SDPDScripps RanchStonebridge Parkway
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us