Loyal SC Takes 1st Loss

It took four matches for San Diego Loyal SC to finally suffer the first loss in franchise history.

The Loyal lost 1-0 to LA Galaxy II at Torero Stadium in their first USL Championship home match since early March.

The Galaxy controlled most of the first half possessions and had it not been for a few sensational saves by goalie Jon Kempin they would have likely taken an early lead. Kempin made a pair of sprawling stops on clean shots inside the first 13 minutes. After that the Loyal defense settled in and didn't allow any good looks.

Offensively, the Loyal had one scoring chance wiped out by an obvious offsides penalty. Their second opportunity came in the 40th minute when Francis Atuahene made a fabulous move to juke a defender and get off a shot in between four Galaxy players but the attempt hit the goal post and kicked out.

In the second half the Galaxy finally found a shot Kempin couldn't get to. Actually it was a shot Barry Allen might not have been able to get to. In the 70th minute, a serve into the box was headed to the middle where Jesus Vazquez was waiting all alone to put it in the back of the net off his own noggin to give LA a 1-0 lead.

San Diego's best chance to salvage a point came in the 90th minute. Charlie Adams had a direct kick from just outside the goal box but his shot sailed high.

The Loyal are now 2-1-1 on the season and still technically in a first place tie in Group B with Phoenix Rising FC but Phoenix has played one fewer game. San Diego's next match is Saturday, July 25 at home against Las Vegas Lights FC.