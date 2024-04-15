Imperial Beach mother of four has been missing for a week

It's been almost a week since anyone has heard from a missing Imperial Beach mother of four.

Rachel Peraza's family said she was heading to work when she left her home last Tuesday.

The 34-year-old is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.

NBC 7 contacted the San Diego Sheriff's Department about the case on Monday, and, as of right now, investigators are classifying it as a missing persons case.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Peraza's family is asking anyone who sees her to call 911.