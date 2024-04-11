Hit-and-run killer of flagman directing traffic in Valley Center in custody: CHP

A Toyota driver has been arrested, accused of killing a man out directing traffic in Valley Center and fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred early on Wednesday when someone called the CHP's Oceanside-area office to report a hit-and-run collision in the 14500 block of Cool Valley Road.

The victim, a 37-year-old Fallbrook resident whose name has not yet been released was a construction worker operating as a flagman for his crew a few minutes before 7 a.m. when a tan Corolla struck him and drove off.

The flagman was brought to a hospital by paramedics, but succumbed to his injuries, according to the CHP.

Investigators from the California Highway Patrol eventually identified the vehicle and its driver, Ruperto Jesus Lopez, 77, and, at about 4:30 the following afternoon, took him into custody.

Lopez faces multiple charges, including felony hit-and-run causing death or injury and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to a news release issued Thursday by the CHP, who said that Valley Center residents were "instrumental" in the investigation.

A court hearing is scheduled for Lopez, who is being held on a half-million dollar bond, in the Vista courthouse on Monday.