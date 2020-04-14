Go Wild This Earth Day With San Diego Zoo’s Virtual Celebration

It may sound difficult to celebrate Earth Day during the stay-at-home order, but the San Diego Zoo’s new partnership with the Earth Day Network will make it easy.

The iconic zoo teamed up with the Earth Day Network to launch a Virtual Earth Day Celebration, in which activities and educational resources will be offered. Celebrated on April 22, Earth Day’s celebration has been expanded this year as the partnership makes its offer available from April 13 to April 22.

Throughout the week, curious animal-lovers can study animal behavior with the zoo’s various livecams, become a citizen scientist by tracking animals from remote trail cameras, engage in a scavenger hunt in their local environment and color a gorilla-themed page.

“Working together, we can make simple lifestyle changes that can add up to big benefits for our environment,” Paul Baribault, president/CEO of San Diego Zoo Global, said in a statement.

To celebrate the end of the week’s festivities, a speech will be presented by a team of researchers and wildlife care specialists from the San Diego Zoo. Viewers will learn more about the significance of conserving species and discover the zoo’s efforts to save the northern white rhino from extinction.

Following the presentation, researchers and specialists will answer questions on the San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s Facebook page.

To participate in the San Diego Zoo and Earth Day Network’s virtual festivities, click here.