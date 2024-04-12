Giant video screens light up the Gaslamp Quarter

The switch has been turned on for a 50-foot high installation holding up a trio of 30-foot by 20-foot video screens lighting up the Gaslamp across from the convention center.

So, will you be able to watch the Padres on the big screen? No. The finale of "Succession." No.

Artist's rendering courtesy of the MTS

The "Gaslamp Quarter Station Digital Billboard," as the MTS, whose project it is, is calling it, will showcase "promotion opportunities for local businesses and conventioneers," as well as transit information. So, maybe ads for "Succession," which is what's shown in the artist's rendering. Also: "wayfinding information, community-event details, timely public safety or emergency alerts, and public service announcements."

The MTS is also touting the project as a new source of "non-fare revenue." It's not yet clear just how much dough that will be, but, who knows? The screens may pay for themselves during Comic-Con.

Visitors to the site, on the plaza near the Hard Rock Hotel and across Harbor Drive from the convention Center, will be able to take in video on the big boards between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., with static displays between 11 and midnight.