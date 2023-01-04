Ghost Gun Assault Rifles, Glock Switch, Body Armor Found During New Year's Eve Search in Pacific Beach: San Diego Police

San Diego police arrested a man in Pacific Beach who had a cache of illegal weapons in his car and home on New Year's Eve, including untraceable firearms known as ghost guns and a weapon that could be considered a machine gun, police said Wednesday.

Christian Wydajewski, 28, was arrested after he was found with a loaded ghost gun during a pat down near an apartment complex on Grand Avenue on New Year's Eve, San Diego police said. The discovery prompted a search of Wydajewski's car, where they found three AR-15 lower receivers, a silencer, and other firearm parts and manufacturing equipment.

After obtaining a restraining order, law enforcement officers also searched Wydajewski's Pacific Beach home and two more ghost gun assault rifles were found. A glock switch, which converts a gun into a fully automatic weapon, was also found, police said.

"Mere possession of the device is possession of a machine gun," SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

High-capacity magazines, body armor and other ammunition, more silencers, cocaine and about $2,000 in cash were also found during the search.

Officers were originally called to the scene for a domestic violence restraining order violation, which led to the pat-down and the discovery of the ghost guns, police said.

Wydajewski was booked into San Diego County and faces charges including assault weapons possession, transporting a machine gun, possession of a silencer and possession of a controlled substance while armed.