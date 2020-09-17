Firefighters Get Handle on 4-Acre Brush Fire Near Grant Hill

A four-acre brush fire that erupted near 34th and J Street near the Grant Hill neighborhood was quickly knocked out by firefighters Thursday afternoon.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said several units arrived at the four-acre brush fire at around 5:46 p.m. as a brush fire was on both sides under Interstate 15 and south of Market St.

SkyRanger 7 was at the scene as the brush fire was near trolley tracks and near homes but by 6 p.m. the forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

Officials advised using caution if you're in the area as multiple fire trucks were seen blocking at least one lane of traffic on I-15.