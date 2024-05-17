Firefighters subdue stubborn blaze at Otay Mesa energy-storage complex

Authorities Friday lifted evacuation and shelter-in-place warnings issued this week due to a large-scale fire involving lithium-ion batteries at an Otay Mesa energy-storage facility.

The non-injury blaze erupted for unknown reasons late Wednesday afternoon at Gateway Energy Storage in the 600 block of Camino De La Fuente, sending thick smoke over the area, according to Cal Fire.

Officials warned workers at surrounding industrial sites to prepare to evacuate due to the potential for poisonous vapors and explosions and issued a shelter-in-place order for nearby Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.

Due to the hazardous fumes filling the energy-storage complex, firefighters used streams of water from powerful hoses to subdue the blaze from outside, supplementing an internal sprinkler system at the business, Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said.

It took roughly 24 hours to get the blaze under control, according to the state agency.

The street in front of the Gateway facility remained closed as of midday Friday.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Cornette said.