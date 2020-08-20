El Cajon

Fire Sends Smoke Into East County Sky

By Eric S. Page

Firefighters were called out Thursday around midday to battle a fire north of downtown El Cajon.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that crews from the Heartland Fire and Rescue Department were sent out to fight the blaze in the 1400 block of North Magnolia Avenue.

Crews on the scene of the commercial fire could be seen shooting water of the fire with water cannons from hook-and-ladder trucks, and appeared to quickly get control of the fire.

Prior to their arrival, a large plume of smoke was visible to the east of Gillespie Field, but that black smoke quickly turned gray thanks to the efforts of the first-responders.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

