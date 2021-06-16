‘Expect Anything Different?': Tiger Woods Gets Plaque at Torrey Pines Honoring Putt at 2008 U.S. Open

Through 15 major championship victories and 67 more PGA Tour wins, Tiger Woods has had his share of celebratory moments. There's one, in particular, that's special to San Diego.

Woods needed birdie at the 18th hole of his final round of the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey to stay alive. He sunk a slick 12-footer, and NBC commentator Dan Hicks asked the world, "Expect anything different?"

The images of the roar and fist pump from perhaps the world's most dominant athlete at the time live on in infamy, and the moment was commemorated Wednesday with the unveiling of a new plaque just off the 18th green of the South Course at Torrey Pines.

The putt didn't seal Woods' 14th major, but it forced a Monday playoff with Rocco Mediate which Woods won after 19 holes. It was later revealed that Woods had played his way around Torrey Pines with ligament damage and a stress fracture in his lower leg.

“All I can remember is the atmosphere kept me going,” Woods went on to say. “I could never quit in front of those fans at Torrey. It was such a special place to me and my Pops. It was just never going to happen. It was a great battle and one of the greatest wins I’ve ever had.”

The plaque was unveiled with the help of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, Council President Jennifer Campbell and USGA President Stu Francis.