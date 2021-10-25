Escondido

Escondido Firefighters Make Grisly Discovery

By Eric S. Page

Escondido-Fire-Dept
NBC 7 San Diego

Firefighters putting out hot spots and sifting through the aftermath of a house fire in Escondido made a horrifying discovery Monday.

Emergency dispatchers got a call at 12:45 p.m. about a fire in the 25100 block of Valley Center Road, according to the Escondido Police Department. The firefighters were able to knock down the fire and then discovered a woman's body inside the home.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Local

San Diego County Oct 6

Latest Coronavirus Updates: FDA Approves Expanding US Booster Campaign

first alert forecast 12 mins ago

Pics: Heavy Rainstorm Soaks San Diego County

Investigators were able to identify the victim but are waiting to contact her next-of-kin prior to releasing her identity.

The cause of the fire is being looked into, EPD said, and the woman's cause of death is being probed by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office

This article tagged under:

Escondido
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us