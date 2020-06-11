car crash

Driver Killed in Fiery Fallbrook Car Crash

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

One person was killed in a fiery car crash on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
One person was killed in a fiery car crash on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

One person was killed in a fiery car crash early Thursday in Fallbrook, according to Caltrans San Diego.

The fatal single-vehicle crash was reported at about 2 a.m. near State Route 76 on Via Monserate. There, the vehicle caught flames and trapped the driver inside.

Video of the aftermath of the crash showed an extensively burned car being towed away from the scene. The incident temporarily shut down both lanes of Via Monserate. As of 6:30 a.m., the right lane remained closed.

Authorities have not identified the name of the driver. Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

