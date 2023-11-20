Don't be a turkey. Drive sober: CHP's Thanksgiving max enforcement period starts Wednesday

The California Highway Patrol will intensify its operations in the San Diego area and statewide this week as part of its annual effort to get intoxicated motorists and reckless drivers off the roadways over the long Thanksgiving weekend.

During the yearly "maximum enforcement period," scheduled to run from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, all available CHP officers will be on duty, scouting freeways and rural routes for traffic-law violators, the state agency advised.

During the campaign, Highway Patrol officers will be working to assist and educate motorists while keeping a close watch for unsafe driving behaviors, including intoxicated or distracted driving, seat-belt infractions, and speeding and other types of unsafe driving.

"Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude and celebration, but the holiday is also associated with increased travel and a higher risk of traffic incidents," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. "Our officers will be on patrol to take enforcement action as necessary and to provide assistance to motorists who are stranded or in need of help on the side of the road."

Over the comparable period last year, a total of 37 people were killed in traffic crashes statewide, and the Highway Patrol arrested 1,016 motorists on suspicion of DUI and issued more than 8,600 citations for speed and seat-belt violations.

"Remember to prioritize safety as you travel during the holidays," Duryee advised. "Observe speed limits, avoid distractions and ensure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up. Responsible driving contributes to a happy and safe holiday."