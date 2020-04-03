Del Mar Food Distribution to Give Goods to 1,000 Households

Food will be given to 1,000 families on Friday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds as the San Diego Food Bank hosts a large-scale “drive-thru” food distribution.

Low-income families and households affected by the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy are welcomed to claim food at the distribution. Each car will receive roughly 25 pounds of food that will include canned goods, fresh produce, wholegrain food items and shelf-stable foods.

There are income guidelines that must be met, but no proof of income will be necessary. Instead, verbal confirmation will be required. The income guidelines are as followed:

Household sizes of 1 must have a maximum annual income that does not exceed $29,351.50;

Household sizes of 2 must have an annual income that does not exceed $39,738.50;

Household sizes of 3 must have an annual income that does not exceed $50,125.50;

Household sizes of 4 must have an annual income that does not exceed $60,512.50;

Household sizes of 5 must have an annual income that does not exceed $70,899.50;

Household sizes of 6 must have an annual income that does not exceed $81,286.50;

Household sizes of 7 must have an annual income that does not exceed $91,673.50;

Household sizes of 8 must have an annual income that does not exceed $102,060.50;

Household sizes of 9 must have an annual income that does not exceed $112,447.50;

Household sizes of 10 must have an annual income that does not exceed $122,834.50;

Household sizes of more than 10 must have an annual income that does not exceed $10,387 per each family member.

The drive will follow social distancing guidelines by placing the goods in the trunk of each car. For health reasons, no one will be allowed to receive the food on foot.

Individuals and families who are unable to drive to the distribution can call the San Diego Food Bank at 866-350-3663.

The food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. Friday and last until all the food is gone.