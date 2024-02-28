Disgraced ex-Chula Vista councilwoman, brother plead guilty to felony counts

Former Chula Vista City Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas and her brother Jesus pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony counts of grand theft for fraudulently obtaining a COVID-relief loan for their political consulting business and using the money for personal expenses.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to a single felony count of grand theft in violation with the victim identified as the Small Business Administration, as well as a felony count of grand theft with the victim identified as California's Employment Development Department (EDD).

Before the plea deal, Andrea faced eight felony counts (her brother, six). All the charges stem from fraud accusations.

Andrea had faced six years in prison if she had been convicted, while Jesus Cardenas was looking at five years.

The siblings are now expected to be sentenced to probation, though the judge in the case will make the final determination on sentencing. It's possible both will have their charges reduced to misdemeanors. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the pair will have to pay restitution as part of their plea deal.

Andrea resigned her seat earlier this month in response to the charges.

The latest felony charges were added to their case last Tuesday

“We have charged them with grand theft — both Jesus and Andrea Cardenas — for taking money unlawfully from the EDD,” explained prosecutor Chandelle Boyce, referencing the state's agency that oversees its unemployment insurance arm.

The brother and sister were charged Tuesday with defrauding California’s Employment Development Department by applying for unemployment insurance payments in 2020 while they were both allegedly working.

The remaining council members voted this week to leave the seat vacant for now and have 45 days to appoint a replacement. Voters will choose new council members for Districts 3 and 4.

Making matters more difficult for Chula Vista: Andrea could be re-elected.

“Well, she's still on the ballot, and it's too late at this point to remove her from the ballot, but she's not actively campaigning, and I think I think everyone is aware of that,” Bernal explained.

She’s one of six candidates listed on the March Primary ballot. The top two vote-getters move on to the general election in November.

“It's a very awkward situation, because what happens if she does come in the Top 2 in the ballot voting,” McCann said.

According to California State Election Code, a name can’t be removed from the general election ballot if that person was nominated in the primary. McCann said he hoped voters just cast their ballots for someone else.

“And then we won't have to deal with that situation,” McCann said, shrugging.

Criminal charges

The Cardenases were originally indicted on felony counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, money laundering,and other charges stemming from an alleged fraudulent loan for their political consulting business, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced on Nov. 1, 2023.

The pair pleaded not guilty to the charges at their first court appearance on Nov. 9, 2023.

According to a criminal complaint, the siblings fraudulently obtained a $176,227 Paycheck Protection Program loan in early 2021 intended for their firm, Grassroots Resources.

Jesus — who served as chief of staff for San Diego City Councilman Stephen Whitburn until his resignation in 2023 — misrepresented the number of employees and type of business, the complaint said, while Andrea allegedly submitted data for another company.

After receiving the loan, the complaint details several occasions in which the siblings allegedly used the loan funds to make credit card payments, payments to a Venmo account, and a $33,500 check to Andrea Cardenas' Chula Vista City Council campaign account.

Jesus is scheduled for sentencing March 27, while his sister will sentenced Aug. 28