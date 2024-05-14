Chase ends when pursuit driver crashes into cars near Spring Valley: SDSO

At least two people were injured Tuesday when a man fleeing from deputies crashed the car he was driving into several other vehicles on a thoroughfare near Spring Valley.

Law enforcement officers with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration attempted to pull over the driver for unknown reasons Tuesday morning.

The pileup that ended the brief road chase occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Sweetwater Road, between Ildica and Tyler streets, according to the SDSO.

After deputies arrested the suspect, paramedics took him to a hospital for evaluation of complaints of pain along with another person involved in the crash, Lt. Ashley Lewis said.

SDSO said the California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The DEA is conducting its own investigation.