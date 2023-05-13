Space Exploration

Catch an Extraordinary View of the International Space Station. Here's When to Watch

Here's when to watch for the International Space Station in San Diego and what makes this weekend's fly-by special.

Four main components on the Roscosmos segment of the International Space Station are pictured as the orbital outpost soared above the Andes mountain range in Bolivia.
NASA

Catching a glimpse of something moving through the darkness at nearly 5 miles per second isn't as difficult as it sounds.

You just need to know when and where to look.

For International Space Station watchers in Southern California, an extraordinary viewing opportunity arrives Saturday when the station zips overhead less than an hour after sunset. That fortunate timing means the ISS will be illuminated for several minutes by sunlight over the horizon against the dark background of the sky.

It's the same phenomenon behind spectacular views offered by sunrise-and-sunset rocket launches in Southern California.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Here's what to know.

How to Track the International Space Station

Local

Pacific Beach 1 hour ago

Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach Fully Reopened

LEMON GROVE 14 hours ago

Lemon Grove Family Opening Granny Flat Up to Migrants Needing Short-Term Shelter

NASA provides a Spot the Station map. Just click on the closest location to you to find out when the ISS, orbiting about 250 miles above Earth at roughly 17,500 mph, will make its next pass.

When to Watch for the International Space Station

The ideal time this weekend will be Saturday about an hour after sunset, which is scheduled for 7:39 p.m. The best sighting opportunity in the San Diego area will be at 8:42 p.m. You'll want to check NASA's Spot the Station map for more exact times based on your location.

Where to Look for the Space Station

Look toward the southwest for what looks like a fast-moving star cruising steadily across the evening sky. The station will move from southwest to northeast. It should be visible to the naked eye for about seven minutes.

One tip. Head outside a few minutes before the fly-by to give your eyes time to adjust to the darkness.

Enjoy the view.

This article tagged under:

Space ExplorationInternational Space Station
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us